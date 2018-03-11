Stuttgart holds Leipzig 0-0 in 6-game unbeaten run
BERLIN — Stuttgart held Leipzig to a 0-0 draw on Sunday to stay unbeaten in six Bundesliga games under new coach Tayfun Korkut.
Leipzig, which hasn't won in four games, remains sixth and is two points behind Borussia Dortmund in the last place for Champions League qualification.
Dortmund hosted Eintracht Frankfurt later Sunday, when both sides can go third.
Timo Werner had the best chances for Leipzig on his return to his former side. The Germany striker missed a great opportunity before the break when Stuttgart 'keeper Ron-Robert Zieler got a foot to his shot.
Arguably the best chance of an uninspiring game fell to Mario Gomez, who headed wide for hosts Stuttgart with 10 minutes remaining.
