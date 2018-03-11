WHL Roundup: Matthew Phillips leads Victoria to 4-3 win over Prince George

VICTORIA — Matthew Phillips scored twice as the Victoria Royals defeated the Prince George Cougars 4-3 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Phillips' second goal at 13:08 of the third period broke a 3-3 tie for the Royals (39-25-6). Tarun Fizer and Igor Martynov also scored.

Aaron Boyd, Joel Lakusta and Jackson Leppard had goals for the Cougars (23-37-9), losers of five in a row.

Griffen Outhouse made 33 saves for Victoria as Tavin Grant turned away 30 shots for Prince George.

The Royals were 2 for 2 on the power play while the Cougars went 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

WARRIORS 5 WHEAT KINGS 3

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Vince Loschiavo scored twice and Jayden Halbgewachs had a goal and two helpers as the league-leading Warriors beat Brandon.

Ryan Peckford scored the winner at 15:07 of the third period and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Moose Jaw (51-14-3). Brody Willms made 18 saves for the win.

Gunnar Wegleitner, Rylan Bettens and Caiden Daley scored for the Wheat Kings (37-27-5). Dylan Myskiw stopped 20 shots in a losing cause.

---

AMERICANS 4 GIANTS 3

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Patrick Dea made 37 saves as Tri-City held on to beat Vancouver for its third straight win.

Riley Sawchuk, Jake Bean, Morgan Geekie and Michael Rasmussen supplied the offence for the Americans (35-24-9).

Ty Ronning struck twice and set up James Malm's goal for the Giants (35-25-9). David Tendeck stopped 36 shots in defeat.

---

WINTERHAWKS 2 SILVERTIPS 0

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cole Kehler made 28 saves as the Winterhawks halted Everett's win streak at four games.

Brendan De Jong and Henri Jokiharju scored for Portland (43-21-5).

Carter Hart kicked out 29 shots for the Silvertips (45-19-5).

---

OIL KINGS 4 ICE 3 (OT)

EDMONTON — Wyatt McLeod scored at 3:37 of overtime and Josh Dechaine made 36 saves as the last-place Oil Kings dealt Kootenay its 10th straight defeat.

Trey Fix-Wolansky had a goal and two assists and Conner McDonald and Brett Kemp also scored for Edmonton (20-41-8).

Blake Allan, Martin Bodak and Cameron Hausinger scored for the Ice (25-38-6). Duncan McGovern turned away 25 shots in defeat.

---