Argentina-Iceland sold out before WCup ticket sales restart

ZURICH — FIFA says two of the 64 World Cup games will be off limits Tuesday when hundreds of thousands of tickets go on open sale.

They are the final on July 15 at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow and the June 16 opener for Argentina and Iceland at the 43,000-capacity Spartak Stadium, also in Moscow.

Some tickets might still be held by the Argentina and Iceland soccer federations, and corporate hospitality agencies could have seats.

FIFA says it has allocated 1,303,616 tickets since September. The 33,048 tickets sold to Colombia residents are the most outside Russia.

