Brazil has new faces for matches against Germany and Russia

RIO DE JANEIRO — With Neymar out injured, Brazil coach Tite has brought in Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose for upcoming friendlies against Russia and Germany.

Tite said Monday that Neymar's absence will help Brazil learn to play without its main striker.

Brazil will face Russia in Moscow on March 23 and then play World Cup champion Germany in Berlin on March 27. That will be the first match between the two since the Germans routed Brazil 7-1 in the 2014 World Cup semifinals.