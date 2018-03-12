Falcons place second-round tenders on Allen, Garland
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons have placed second-round tenders on safety Ricardo Allen and guard Ben Garland, who are restricted free agents.
Thanks to the $2.9 million tenders, another team signing either player would have to give the Falcons a second-round draft pick. The free agency period begins Wednesday.
Allen started 15 games and had 54 tackles with one interception last season. He has started 46 of 47 games with six interceptions in three seasons.
Garland made his first three starts of his career last season as a fill-in for injured Andy Levitre. He also has seen spot duty at defensive tackle and has four career tackles.
