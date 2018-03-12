Sports

Federer moves on, Stephens loses again at Indian Wells

Roger Federer returns a shot to Filip Krajinovic during the third round of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif., Monday, March 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Crystal Chatham)

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Roger Federer rolled past No. 25 seed Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 6-1 in pursuit of a record sixth BNP Paribas Open title, while Sloane Stephens remained mired in her post-U.S. Open slump.

Federer improved to 65-5 since returning from a left knee injury last year with his third-round victory in a rare day match Monday. The Swiss star's young son, Lenny, watched from a box wearing a Superman cap.

Stephens lost to Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-4, 6-3, and fell to 2-4 in matches this year.

Kasatkina has beaten all four of the current Grand Slam champions in the last year: French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko, Australian Open winner Caroline Wozniacki, Wimbledon winner Garbine Muguruza and now Stephens.

