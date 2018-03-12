Former FIFA VP Webb loses appeal against $1M bribery fine
ZURICH — Former FIFA
FIFA says its appeals committee ruled the amount "was adequate." Webb did not appeal his life ban from soccer.
Webb pleaded guilty in 2015 to racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies in the U.S. Department of Justice's sprawling investigation of bribery and corruption linked to international soccer.
Webb, a Cayman Islands banker, already agreed to forfeit more than $6.7 million. His sentencing is set for Sept. 7 in Brooklyn federal court.
FIFA has claimed $2 million from U.S. authorities in restitution for Webb's corruption.
He was president of the CONCACAF regional soccer body when he was arrested in Zurich in May 2015.
