France captain Guirado doubtful for Wales match
PARIS — France captain Guilhem Guirado is doubtful for the final Six Nations match against Wales with a right knee injury.
The hooker was injured in the 22-16 win over England at the Stade de France on Saturday.
The French rugby federation said in a statement on Monday that Guirado remains in the squad for the trip to Cardiff, but the uncapped Pierre Bougarit has been called up as a possible replacement.
France's preparations for the match have been hit by another injury that ruled out lock Romain Taofifenua. He has been replaced by Arthur Iturria.
