Middleton has 24, Bucks send Grizzlies to 18th straight loss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Khris Middleton scored 24 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 20 and the Milwaukee Bucks sent the Memphis Grizzlies to their 18th consecutive loss with a 121-103 victory on Monday night.

Brandon Jennings, signed to a 10-day contract by Milwaukee on Sunday, finished two rebounds short of a triple-double with 16 points and 12 assists. Eric Bledsoe added 14 points, including a trio of baskets to stem a fourth-quarter Memphis rally.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 17 points, while Jarell Martin, Dillon Brooks and Ben McLemore scored 16 apiece.

Memphis, which trailed by as many as 19 in the third quarter, used its bench to push back into the game in the fourth. The reserves crafted a 14-3 run to pull within 97-91 with 6:34 left.

Bledsoe scored six of the Bucks' next eight points, then added an assist to Antetokounmpo, running the lead back to 12 with 4:09 left. That was enough of a buffer for the Bucks to claim their second straight win.

Jennings came in firing and providing a fast pace for the Bucks. He scored 11 points before halftime and also dished out nine assists, helping Milwaukee to a 64-50 lead at intermission.

Middleton had 15 points in the half to lead Bucks scorers.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Middleton has reached double figures in 61 of 67 games this season and reached at least 20 points in 34 games. . Shot 56 per cent for the first half, including 53 per cent from 3-point range.

Grizzlies: Hit nine of their first 10 shots. . Have lost seven straight at home. . Brooks entered the game averaging 21.3 points in the previous four games. . Used its 27th starting lineup of the season.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Visit the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Grizzlies: Host Chicago on Thursday in the middle of a three-game homestand.

