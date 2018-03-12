Minnesota United midfielder Molino suffers ACL tear

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Minnesota United says midfielder Kevin Molino is not expected to return for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee.

Molino was hurt in a match against Orlando City on Saturday. He left on a stretcher in the 51st minute. The Loons won 2-1.

The club says Molino will undergo surgery to repair the torn ACL in the coming weeks.