Orioles invite kids to attend games free with paying adult
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have launched a program that will enable kids to attend home games this season free of charge.
Fulfilling a child's request to "take me out to the ballpark" has become a lot cheaper at Camden Yards. Every adult who purchases a regularly-priced upper deck ticket can bring up to two children, age 9 or under.
The "Kids Cheer Free" program begins for the March 31 game against Minnesota.
The program is designed to bolster attendance and is part of the team's effort to attract youngsters to the game.
Orioles executive
Tickets are available for games through April 29. Tickets to remaining games will be made available on a month-by-month basis, as the season progresses.
