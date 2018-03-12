PK Dustin Hopkins re-signs with Washington Redskins
ASHBURN, Va. — Kicker Dustin Hopkins has re-signed with the Washington Redskins, where he's made 73 of 87 career field-goal attempts in three seasons.
Hopkins missed half of last season with a strained hip muscle. He went 14 of 17 on field-goal attempts and 18 of 19 on extra points.
The Redskins announced the deal with the unrestricted free agent on Monday.
