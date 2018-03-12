PK Dustin Hopkins re-signs with Washington Redskins

ASHBURN, Va. — Kicker Dustin Hopkins has re-signed with the Washington Redskins, where he's made 73 of 87 career field-goal attempts in three seasons.

That's good for 83.9 per cent , which ranks second in franchise history among kickers with at least 50 tries. His career-long is 54 yards.

He's also made 94.9 per cent of extra points, going 93 of 98.

Hopkins missed half of last season with a strained hip muscle. He went 14 of 17 on field-goal attempts and 18 of 19 on extra points.

The Redskins announced the deal with the unrestricted free agent on Monday.

