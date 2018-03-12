QMJHL Roundup: Ryan DaSilva's two goals lead Armada past Olympiques 3-1
A
A
Share via Email
GATINEAU, Que. — Ryan DaSilva scored twice as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada downed the Gatineau Olympiques 3-1 on Monday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play.
DaSilva put away the eventual winner on the power play 6:32 into the second period.
Thomas Ethier also scored for the Armada (47-11-7). Gabriel Waked combined with Francis Leclerc for 27 saves for Blainville-Boisbriand.
Alexandre Landreville scored for the Olympiques (32-24-9), while Tristan Berube turned aside 16 shots in net.
Both teams went 1 for 3 on the power play.
— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Heavy snow, high winds in forecast as winter storm watch issued for Halifax
-
Psychiatrist who treated patients for their homosexuality had sex with male patients in his office
-
Light-pole cracked, wires on road, after car flips in Dartmouth accident
-
Members of Canadian military banned from associating with outlaw bikers