Rabada charged with misconduct for 2nd time in test vs. Aus
A
A
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa — Kagiso Rabada has been charged for a second alleged breach of cricket's code of conduct for his actions after dismissing Australia batsman David Warner in the second test in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
The International Cricket Council says it has charged the South Africa fast bowler with a level one
It's the second disciplinary charge for Rabada in the match after he was reported for a more serious level two
Rabada had a disciplinary hearing over the Smith shoulder bump after play on Sunday. The ICC is yet to release its decision on that charge.
