Reggie Jackson to have knee surgery Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. — Hall of Famer and New York Yankees special adviser Reggie Jackson is on the disabled list.

The Yankees said Jackson, an instructor at spring training, was in "good spirits."

Jackson hit 563 career home runs, including 144 with the Yankees from 1977-81. He connected for three homers on three pitches in Game 6 of the 1977 World Series as the Yankees beat the Los Angeles Dodgers to win their first title since 1962.