Reggie Jackson to have knee surgery Tuesday
TAMPA, Fla. — Hall of Famer and New York Yankees special adviser Reggie Jackson is on the disabled list.
Jackson will have knee surgery Tuesday after tripping and falling during a walk Monday morning.
The Yankees said Jackson, an instructor at spring training, was in "good spirits."
Jackson hit 563 career home runs, including 144 with the Yankees from 1977-81. He connected for three homers on three pitches in Game 6 of the 1977 World Series as the Yankees beat the Los Angeles Dodgers to win their first title since 1962.
