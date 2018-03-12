Restaurant-bar at centre of tragic Lac-Megantic train derailment for sale

MONTREAL — The popular restaurant-bar that became a symbol of the deadly 2013 train derailment in the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic is up for sale.

Le Musi-Cafe owner Yannick Gagne has set the asking price at $2.5 million.

Nearly two-thirds of the 47 victims who died after the train derailed and exploded were inside the establishment at the time.

The runaway oil-tanker train was operated by the now defunct Montreal, Maine and Atlantic Railway.

The two-storey establishment with two outdoor terraces reopened in December 2014 — some 17 months after the tragedy.

Gagne said at the time the new restaurant-bar would cost $1.5 million when all the bills were finally paid.

When he reopened, he had a staff of about 20, which was five more employees than before.

Only three of his original employees returned to work in his new business.