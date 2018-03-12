Star bowler Rabada banned for rest of SA-Australia series
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa — Star South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been banned for the rest of the series against Australia after being found guilty of two charges of misconduct for aggressive wicket celebrations in the second test in Port Elizabeth.
Rabada's first
Rabada will miss the decisive tests in Cape Town and Johannesburg having won the man-of-the-match award for his 11 wickets in South Africa's series-
Rabada contested the first charge, claiming the contact with Smith was unintentional. He pleaded guilty to the second charge of provoking Australia batsman David Warner when he screamed in Warner's face after dismissing him in the second innings.