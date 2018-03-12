West Indies to play 3 T20s in Karachi next month

ISLAMABAD — The Pakistan Cricket Board said Monday that the West Indies will tour Pakistan early next month to play a three-match Twenty20 international series in the southern port city of Karachi.

"I have been working day and night to conclude an agreement with West Indies which I have finalized," PCB chairman Najam Sethi said.

The matches will be played on April 1, 2 and 4 at the newly renovated National Stadium, which will also host Pakistan's Super League final on March 25.

It will be the first international matches in Karachi since Sri Lanka played a test match in 2009 when the visiting team came under terrorist attack in Lahore and Pakistan became virtually a no go-zone area for foreign teams.

Pakistan has played virtually all its home series in the United Arab Emirates since then.

An ICC security consultant will visit Karachi during the PSL final and Sethi said the PCB has contracted the same consultant for the West Indies series.

The PCB had been trying to convince foreign teams to restart international cricket back in Pakistan.