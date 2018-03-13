AP Source: Cardinals reach 1-year deal with QB Sam Bradford
A
A
Share via Email
PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals finally found their quarterback.
A person with knowledge of the situation said Sam Bradford and the Cardinals have agreed to a one-year, $20 million contract with a second-year option, also for $20 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because contracts cannot be made public until Wednesday.
Bradford, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft, is known for his strong and accurate arm but he has struggled with injuries. He joins a team in dire need of a quarterback.
There had been no QBs on the Arizona roster since the retirement of Carson Palmer and the departure of free agents Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert.
Bradford has appeared in 80 games — all as a starter — for the St. Louis Rams, Philadelphia and Minnesota. He's completed 63
___
AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Former couple battles for custody of dog they bought together in top court
-
PC Leader Doug Ford promises to scrap the Liberals sex-ed curriculum
-
'He asked me if I trusted him:' Passenger testifies in new Halifax taxi sex assault trial
-
Seventeen backed-up ambulances lead to 10-hour wait for patients at Halifax ER: Union