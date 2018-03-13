AP source: Raiders sign TE Derek Carrier to 3-year deal

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have agreed to a three-year contract with free agent tight end Derek Carrier.

A person familiar with the deal says the sides agreed on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because signings can't become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday. NFL Network first reported the deal.

Carrier originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2012 but didn't make the team. He has played 50 career games over five seasons with San Francisco, Washington and the Rams. Carrier played for Raiders coach Jon Gruden's brother, Jay, in Washington and his protege, Sean McVay, with the Rams.

Carrier has 36 catches for 327 yards and one TD in his career. He caught eight passes for 71 yards last season.

___