Austin Jackson brings veteran mentality to Giants
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Austin Jackson got a lesson on the intense the rivalry between his new team, the San Francisco Giants, and the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Walking into the Giants' spring training clubhouse for the first time after being reaching a $6 million, two-year contract in January, Jackson was wearing blue clothing.
"I wouldn't say it was Dodger blue, but it was sort of a blue shirt," Jackson said, smiling. "I got some funny looks right away."
With Hunter Pence and Andrew McCutchen set to be the primary corner outfielders, Jackson projects as at least a part-time
Jackson has hit leadoff, sixth and seventh in exhibitions and was 6 for 15 going into Tuesday night. The Giants also are giving prospect Steven Duggar plenty of playing time in
"You can control what you can control. I think that's something over time that I started to accept," Jackson said. "But the same time I will not change who I am as a player and as a person, and continue to do the things that I've always done no matter where I am in the lineup or in the field. Just try to keep your focus and be ready. ... It's all about being ready and keeping that mindset."
The 31-year-old Jackson is entering his ninth big league season and is playing for his sixth team, Jackson has been traded in midseason three times.
"You understand the business side of it, and you just try to put yourself in the best position to succeed and to win," he said.
"It's pretty cool. I don't get tired of it," he said. "It's something you can always remember. Family, friends, they still talk about it. Big moment in my life."
Jackson chose to sign with the Giants after seeing the moves the club made to improve the roster, including acquiring McCutchen from Pittsburgh and third baseman Evan Longoria from Tampa Bay.
"It really just seemed like a group I would fit best with," Jackson said. "Good core players. A team that I played against in the World Series in 2012. They're looking to win."
