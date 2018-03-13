Boyne to assume outright ownership of 6 ski resorts

Michigan-based ski resort operator Boyne Resorts has reached an agreement to assume outright ownership of six ski resorts it's operating under long-term lease agreements from Maine to Washington State.

The agreement covers Brighton Resort near Salt Lake City; Cypress Mountain in Vancouver, British Columbia; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Sugarloaf and Sunday River in Maine; and The Summit at Snoqualmie near Seattle. Also included is the Gatlinburg Sky Lift in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

The deal with a subsidiary of Oz Real Estate is expected to close later this year.