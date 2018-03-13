Cardinals release running back Adrian Peterson
A
A
Share via Email
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have released running back Adrian Peterson after a half-season in the desert that included a pair of impressive games and a season-ending injury.
The seven-time All-Pro running back began last season with New Orleans but, after barely playing there, was dealt to the Cardinals.
Peterson rushed for 134 yards in a win over Tampa Bay and 159 in a win over San Francisco. In six games, he gained 448 yards on 129 carries for Arizona before being sidelined with a neck injury.
Peterson's release was not unexpected, with David Johnson returning from injury and expected to fill the primary running back spot.
Peterson, who turns 33 next week, ranks 12th in the NFL in career rushing with 12,276 yards.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Former couple battles for custody of dog they bought together in top court
-
PC Leader Doug Ford promises to scrap the Liberals sex-ed curriculum
-
'He asked me if I trusted him:' Passenger testifies in new Halifax taxi sex assault trial
-
Seventeen backed-up ambulances lead to 10-hour wait for patients at Halifax ER: Union