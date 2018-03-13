Graduation rates stagnant for men's NCAA Tournament teams
A
A
Share via Email
A study of teams in the NCAA Tournament shows that graduation rates for men's basketball players have become stagnant and that the sport's governing body may need to raise academic standards to get them moving upward again.
The most recent report from the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport shows a 78
The numbers from the past three years for the men have stayed fairly flat — including the racial disparity. Richard Lapchick, the study's primary author, says the NCAA could potentially change that trend with stricter academic requirements.
"I strongly believe that the NCAA needs to raise the Academic Progress Rate so that the peg is closer to a 60
The graduation rates are much higher for the 64 teams in the women's NCAA Tournament field. The programs combined for a 92
"I think the women are the model for the men," Lapchick said. "We can say we want 100
Lapchick said that the NCAA's implementation of the Academic Progress Rate (APR) in 2004 has helped result in a substantial boost in graduation rates. According to the study, the overall graduation rate for men's basketball players in the tournament has climbed 20 percentage points since 2006 — including 25
Schools are now required to score a 930 in the APR on a scale of 1,000 or they face potential penalties, including
This year's study shows that 56 of 68 NCAA Tournament men's teams graduated at least 60
Lapchick said the numbers show that schools are ready to raise the APR standard.
"It wouldn't really be a hardship on schools, but it would be an added incentive," Lapchick said.
NCAA spokeswoman Emily James said in an email that the organization's academic committee "continually reevaluates the rate and benchmarks, including its predictive relationship to" Graduation Success Rate.
Lapchick said that the 18
"Race remains a continuing academic issue, not only in college sports, but also in higher education in general," Lapchick said.
The study's racial discrepancy in men's basketball graduation rates mirrors similar reports.
A recent study done by Shaun R. Harper at the USC Race and Equity Center found that about 55
That's compared to about 60
___
Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP .
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax-based sailor found guilty of sexual assault, sentenced to 22 months
-
Fatal Sackville house fire caused by 'improper disposal of smoking materials'
-
Flights cancelled in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick ahead of intense winter storm
-
'He asked me if I trusted him:' Passenger testifies in new Halifax taxi sex assault trial