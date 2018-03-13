Greek prosecutor to probe armed PAOK owner
THESSALONIKI, Greece — A Thessaloniki prosecutor ordered a judicial investigation Tuesday after the gun-toting owner of PAOK Thessaloniki marched onto the field following a disputed goal in a Greek league match.
The incident prompted condemnation from FIFA and an indefinite suspension of league play.
The probe will also investigate why police allegedly ignored instructions to arrest Ivan Savvidis on the spot, issued by a prosecutor on duty at Sunday's game against AEK Athens.
Savvidis entered the field accompanied by bodyguards, apparently carrying a pistol in a waist holster. He made no visible move to use the weapon, for which he has a license.
Fernando Varela had just scored in the 90th minute, putting PAOK ahead 1-0. The referee
Savvidis apologized Tuesday for what he called an "emotional reaction" to the referee's decision and "the general negative condition in Greek soccer."
In a statement on the club's
