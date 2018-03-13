Leafs' Auston Matthews says he's feeling better, but no timetable for return

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews says he's feeling "better every day," though he continued to practise in a non-contact jersey Tuesday.

Matthews hasn't played since injuring his shoulder after being sandwiched between two checkers late in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 shootout win against the visiting New York Islanders on Feb. 22.

Toronto has gone 2-2-2 in the six games without Matthews.

While Matthews told reporters Tuesday he's improving, the 20-year-old offered no sense on when he will return to game action.

The Maple Leafs play three games this week: Wednesday against Dallas, Thursday at Buffalo and Saturday against Montreal.