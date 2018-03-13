Leafs' Auston Matthews says he's feeling better, but no timetable for return
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews says he's feeling "better every day," though he continued to practise in a non-contact jersey Tuesday.
Matthews hasn't played since injuring his shoulder after being sandwiched between two checkers late in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 shootout win against the visiting New York Islanders on Feb. 22.
Toronto has gone 2-2-2 in the six games without Matthews.
While Matthews told reporters Tuesday he's improving, the 20-year-old offered no sense on when he will return to game action.
The Maple Leafs play three games this week: Wednesday against Dallas, Thursday at Buffalo and Saturday against Montreal.
Matthews has 28 goals and 22 assists in 53 games this season.
