Lillard, Blazers beat Heat 115-99 for 10th straight victory

PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard had 32 points and 10 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Miami Heat 115-99 on Monday night for their 10th straight victory.

Jusuf Nurkic added 27 points and 16 rebounds for the Blazers, who have the longest current winning streak in the NBA and a two-game lead over Oklahoma City for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

The Heat used an 18-2 run to start the fourth quarter to trim a 19-point deficit to three, but Lillard took charge for the Blazers, just as he has throughout the winning streak. The All-Star guard broke Portland's drought of over five minutes with a 3-pointer midway through the period to put Portland back in front by six, and the Blazers stayed safely ahead from there.

Lillard scored 21 points after halftime. He leads the league in second-half scoring.

Goran Dragic scored 23 points for the Heat, who were without two key players in starting centre Hassan Whiteside and sixth man Dwyane Wade.

The Blazers closed the first quarter on a 14-4 lead to take a 34-25 lead, capped by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from rookie Zach Collins. Another 3-pointer by Collins with 7:03 left in the second quarter put Portland up 45-33, forcing the Heat to call time.

TIP-INS

Heat: Monday was the deadline for the Heat to use a $5.5 million trade exception they were granted after shooting guard Dion Waiters underwent season-ending surgery on his ankle. The Heat would have had to release a player already on their roster to open up a roster spot to use the sizable exception.

Trail Blazers: Lillard came in averaging nearly 33 points during the streak, which includes two victories over the NBA champion Golden State Warriors. "I think this might be the best level that he's played," coach Terry Stotts said. "I thought what he did last year after the All-Star break was amazing. He carried us to the playoffs last year, showing great leadership and a high quality of play. It might be better this year, but we still have 16 games to go."

UP NEXT

