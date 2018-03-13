Monday's Games
NHL
Vegas 3 Philadelphia 2
Washington 3 Winnipeg 2 (OT)
Columbus 5 Montreal 2
N.Y. Rangers 6 Carolina 3
Ottawa 5 Florida 3
St. Louis 4 Anaheim 2
San Jose 5 Detroit 3
Los Angeles 3 Vancouver 0
AHL
Toronto 4 Laval 1
NBA
Houston 109 San Antonio 93
Milwaukee 121 Memphis 103
Oklahoma City 106 Sacramento 101
Portland 115 Miami 99
