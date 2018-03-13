Nova will start opener, might not finish season with Pirates
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BRADENTON, Fla. — Ivan Nova will be the Pirates' opening-day starting pitcher at Detroit in March 29. It is unclear whether he will remain with Pittsburgh through the entire season.
Following the
"I said it when I signed here, and I still feel this way — this is place I want to be," Nova explained. "I love playing for the Pirates."
Acquired from the New York Yankees on July 31, 2016, Nova is 16-16 with a 3.82 ERA in 42 starts with Pittsburgh. Pirates manager Clint Hurdle calls the 31-year-old right-hander "the dean" of the rotation. Nova is four years older than all of the other projected starters, and his 69 wins in eight seasons are 24 more than the combined total of rotation mates Chad Kuhl, Jameson Taillon (13 each), Joe Musgrove (11) and Trevor Williams (eight).
Nova's first opening-day start will be at Comerica Park, where he made his major league debut with two innings of relief on May 13, 2010.
"It's a privilege," Nova said. "Every starting pitcher's dream is to start the season for a team, be the opening-day guy."
Nova reported to spring training considerably lighter than he was at the end of last season. He is hoping that leads to more consistency.
He was 3-2 with a 1.50 ERA in five starts last April while allowing one walk in 36 innings. He was 2-8 with a 5.83 ERA in 13 starts during the second half.
"I worked harder than I ever have in the
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Former couple battles for custody of dog they bought together in top court
-
PC Leader Doug Ford promises to scrap the Liberals sex-ed curriculum
-
'He asked me if I trusted him:' Passenger testifies in new Halifax taxi sex assault trial
-
Seventeen backed-up ambulances lead to 10-hour wait for patients at Halifax ER: Union