Pastrnak gets hat trick, Bruins rally to stun Hurricanes 6-4

RALEIGH, N.C. — David Pastrnak scored three of Boston's five goals in the final 10 minutes for his first career hat trick, and the Bruins stunned the Carolina Hurricanes by rallying for a 6-4 victory Tuesday night.

Matt Grzelcyk, Pastrnak and Danton Heinen scored in a span of 77 seconds to turn a 4-1 Bruins deficit into a 4-all tie. Pastrnak put Boston ahead on a power-play goal with 3:30 left and finished off his hat trick with an empty-net goal with 1:34 remaining.

Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists for the Bruins, who snapped a three-game road losing streak. Tuukka Rask made 29 saves.

Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen and Justin Williams scored in the second period for Carolina. Brock McGinn added a short-handed goal 51 seconds into the third to make it 4-1, but goalie Cam Ward and the Hurricanes couldn't hold it.

SENATORS 7, LIGHTNING 4

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mike Hoffman scored two goals and six other Ottawa players had multipoint games as the Senators stopped Tampa Bay's 10-game streak without a regulation loss.

One night earlier, the struggling Senators halted Florida's eight-game home winning streak.

Tom Pyatt, Erik Karlsson, Ryan Dzingel and Marian Gaborik each had a goal and an assist for the Senators. Magnus Paajarvi also scored, and Mike Condon finished with 42 saves

Tampa Bay, sitting atop the NHL standings with 100 points, hadn't lost in regulation since Feb. 17. But the Lightning's lead over Boston in the Atlantic Division was trimmed to four points.

The defeat also spoiled the first career hat trick for J.T. Miller, acquired from the New York Rangers at the Feb. 26 trade deadline. Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos each had three assists.

