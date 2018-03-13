Rogers hired as Cricket Australia's high performance coach

BRISBANE, Australia — Ex-test batsman Chris Rogers has been hired as Cricket Australia's high performance coach, with his role helping to develop the next generation of international players.

Cricket Australia announced the appointment Wednesday, saying Rogers will be based in Brisbane at the National Cricket Centre.

The 40-year-old Rogers had a first-class career in Australia and England spanning almost two decades and more than 300 matches. He scored five test centuries in 25 matches, with an average of 42.87, and featured in Ashes success on home soil in 2013-14.

Rogers has been involved in multiple coaching roles with Cricket Australia since 2015, most recently as assistant coach at the under-19 World Cup in New Zealand.