Sports

Scores and Schedule

Monday's Games

NHL

Vegas 3 Philadelphia 2

Washington 3 Winnipeg 2 (OT)

Columbus 5 Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 6 Carolina 3

Ottawa 5 Florida 3

St. Louis 4 Anaheim 2

San Jose 5 Detroit 3

Los Angeles 3 Vancouver 0

---

AHL

Toronto 4 Laval 1

---

NBA

Houston 109 San Antonio 93

Milwaukee 121 Memphis 103

Oklahoma City 106 Sacramento 101

Portland 115 Miami 99

---

Tuesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

---

AHL

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at San Diego, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Utah, 9 p.m.

Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

---

