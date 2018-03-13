Scores and Schedule
A
A
Share via Email
Monday's Games
NHL
Vegas 3 Philadelphia 2
Washington 3 Winnipeg 2 (OT)
Columbus 5 Montreal 2
N.Y. Rangers 6 Carolina 3
Ottawa 5 Florida 3
St. Louis 4 Anaheim 2
San Jose 5 Detroit 3
Los Angeles 3 Vancouver 0
---
AHL
Toronto 4 Laval 1
---
NBA
Houston 109 San Antonio 93
Milwaukee 121 Memphis 103
Oklahoma City 106 Sacramento 101
Portland 115 Miami 99
---
Tuesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.
---
AHL
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at San Diego, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Indiana at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Utah, 9 p.m.
Cleveland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
---
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Members of Canadian military banned from associating with outlaw bikers
-
Light-pole cracked, wires on road, after car flips in Dartmouth accident
-
Psychiatrist who treated patients for their homosexuality had sex with male patients in his office
-
Average rent for SRO unit with no bathroom rises to $687 a month: report