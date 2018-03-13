Tebow (1 for 18) sent to minor league camp by Mets
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Tim Tebow was reassigned by the New York Mets to their minor league camp after he went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts in an exhibition against the Houston Astros.
The former NFL quarterback and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner hit .056 (1 for 18) with 11 strikeouts in seven big league exhibition games. The 30-year-old, who is not on the Mets' 40-man roster, has been hampered by a left ankle sprain.
Tebow's only hit was a hard single to
Tebow, an outfielder, can appear in games for New York but would have to be brought over from the minor league side.
New York also reassigned right-hander Kevin McGowan to the minor league camp on Tuesday and optioned right-handers Gerson Bautista, Marcos Molina, Jamie Callahan and Corey Oswalt to minor league affiliates.
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
