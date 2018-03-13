Uruguayan club punished for letting chicken loose at match
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Uruguay's football association has sanctioned first-division club Fenix after two chickens were let loose on the pitch in a game against Racing on Sunday.
The incident has also made club director Gaston Alegari a target of criticism from animal rights groups and fans after he violently kicked the chicken off the pitch.
The Uruguayan association decided on Tuesday that Fenix will have to play one match away from their home stadium because of the incident.
The two chickens were painted in white and green, the
Racing won 1-0 after scoring five minutes before the final whisle.
