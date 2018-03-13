Wiz coach Brooks not concerned about timing of Wall's return

Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks is not entirely sure when All-Star point guard John Wall will return to full-fledged practicing after missing 1 1/2 months so far because of surgery on his left knee.

Brooks also doesn't know how much Wall will get a chance to play before the regular season ends.

But Brooks insisted Tuesday that none of that really matters, so long as Wall eventually makes it back into Washington's lineup.

Wall last played on Jan. 25, and his operation was Jan. 31.

He recently has been shooting and is expected to start practicing with his teammates soon.

