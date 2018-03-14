AP Source: Browns expected to sign free agent RB Carlos Hyde

CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Browns are expected to sign free agent running back Carlos Hyde.

The team has an agreement with Hyde and will finalize the deal at 4 p.m. Wednesday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because teams are prohibited from announcing any deals until the end of the NFL's two-day negotiating period.

NFL Network reported the Browns will give Hyde a three-year, $15 million deal.

The 27-year-old Hyde, who played at Ohio State, spent the past four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He's rushed for 2,729 yards, averaged 4.2 yards per carry and scored 21 touchdowns.

Hyde will offset the probable loss of Isaiah Crowell, who is expected to sign with the New York Jets.