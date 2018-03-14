AP source: Colts reach 3-year deal with edge rusher Autry
INDIANAPOLIS — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with free agent defensive end Denico Autry.
The person requested anonymity because the deal, worth $17.8 million, has not yet been announced.
It's the first move for Indy, which started Wednesday with about $72 million in salary cap room.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Autry was a rotational player in Oakland. He had his most productive season in 2017, finishing with 36 tackles, five sacks and seven passes
In Indy, he could fill a need as an edge rusher. The Colts struggled to generate a consistent pass rush last season and wound up 31st in the league with 25 sacks.
