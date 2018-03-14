AP source: Jaguars agree to 3-year deal with CB D.J. Hayden
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person familiar with negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a contract with free-agent cornerback D.J. Hayden.
The person says Hayden will sign a three-year deal Thursday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because NFL teams are prohibited from announcing signings until free agency officially begins Wednesday afternoon.
SiriusXM Sports says the contract is worth $19 million and includes $9.5 million guaranteed.
The 27-year-old Hayden is expected to replace nickel cornerback Aaron Colvin, who reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the Houston Texans on Tuesday.
Hayden has played in 61 games with Oakland (2013-16) and Detroit (2017),
