AP source: TE Lee Smith agrees to deal to stay with Raiders

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have reached a deal with another blocking tight end, agreeing on a three-year contract to retain Lee Smith.

A person familiar with the deal confirmed the agreement reached on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the signing hadn't been announced by the team. NFL Network first reported the deal.

The Raiders agreed to a three-year contract earlier this week with free agent Derek Carrier, a second person familiar with the deal said Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the contract hadn't been announced.

The Raiders also were trying to lure former Green Bay star receiver Jordy Nelson, a day after he was released by the Packers. Nelson visited the team facility and Oakland hoped to get him to agree to a contract before leaving.

