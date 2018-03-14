B.C. Lions release Canadian defensive end Foley, American quarterback Gale
VANCOUVER — Canadian defensive end Ricky Foley, a three-time Grey Cup champion, was released Wednesday by the B.C. Lions.
B.C. also cut quarterback Mitchell Gale.
The six-foot-three, 243-pound Foley had one tackle, four special-teams tackles and a sack in 11 games last season with the Lions. It was Foley's second stint in B.C., playing his first four CFL campaigns in Vancouver.
Foley, 35, of Courtice, Ont., has played 12 CFL seasons with the Lions, Toronto and Saskatchewan. He has registered 347 tackles and 61 sacks in 193 career regular-season games.
Foley earned Grey Cup rings with B.C. (2006), Toronto (2012) and Saskatchewan (2013). He was the CFL's top Canadian in 2009 and the outstanding Canadian in the '12 Grey Cup game.
Gale, 28, didn't throw a pass last season with B.C. Over five CFL seasons Gale has completed 88-of-158 passes for 1,050 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
