Bayern beats Besiktas 3-1 to reach Champions League quarters

ISTANBUL — Bayern Munich easily advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals for the seventh straight year with a 3-1 win at Besiktas on Wednesday.

Thiago Alcantara, Gokhan Gonul's own goal and Sandro Wagner gave Bayern an 8-1 win on aggregate following the side's 5-0 victory in the first leg of the last-16 tie.

That result left Besiktas in need of the biggest comeback in the competition's history, and coach Senol Gunes reacted with seven changes to the side that lost in Munich. Only Caner Erkin, Gary Medel, Ricardo Quaresma and Vagner Love kept their places.

Despite the huge advantage, Bayern's Jupp Heynckes sent arguably his strongest side out as the 72-year-old became the first coach to claim 11 consecutive wins in the Champions League.

The team selection paid off as Thomas Mueller crossed for Thiago to kill off any Besiktas hopes of a huge upset in the 18th minute.

Bayern's away goal meant Besiktas needed seven in response to progress. The visitors' level consequently dropped and Besiktas improved toward the end of the half.

Gonul started the second half with an own goal, minutes before a cat on the sideline caused referee Michael Oliver to halt the game briefly. It resumed after the cat jumped back over the advertising hoarding.

Love got the fans cheering again when Gonul pounced on a mistake from David Alaba to set the Brazilian up for Besiktas' consolation goal before the hour-mark.

Alaba atoned by setting up Wagner for Bayern's third in the final minutes.

"We completed the job and now we'll look ahead to the next round," Mueller said.

The only concern for Bayern was an apparent foot injury for Thiago, who was visibly frustrated as he went off in the 35th for James Rodriguez.

"I don't think it's too serious," Heynckes said.

The home fans spent the last 15 minutes celebrating their side, singing and waving their flags in recognition of the team's campaign. Besiktas was playing in the knockout stages for the first time after topping its group ahead of Porto, Monaco and Leipzig.

Bayern fans are hoping for a repeat of Heynckes' treble from his previous stint in 2013. Their side can wrap up the league title this weekend, while a cup semifinal against Schalke also awaits.

