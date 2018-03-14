Bears agree to deals with Acho, Amukamara
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have agreed to contracts with linebacker Sam Acho and cornerback Prince Amukamara.
A seven-year pro, Acho had three sacks last season. Amukamara had seven pass breakups and 48 tackles after signing a one-year contract.
Quarterback Chase Daniel also indicated on Twitter that he is headed to Chicago. He posted the team's logo with emojis of a bear and an arrow pointing down — as in "bear down." Daniel played for Kansas City when Bears coach Matt Nagy was a Chiefs assistant and has spent time with New Orleans and Philadelphia.
