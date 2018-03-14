Blue Jays extend single-A affiliation agreement with Lansing Lugnuts
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have announced a two-year affiliation extension with the Lansing Lugnuts.
The extension will keep the Blue Jays' single-A affiliate in Michigan's capital through the 2020 season.
The Lugnuts helped develop starting pitchers Aaron Sanchez and Noah Syndergaard, who was traded to the Mets in 2012 as part of the R.A. Dickey deal.
Top prospects Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette were on last season's Lugnuts roster.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Correct your child': Newmarket mother gets anonymous letter saying kids are too loud in backyard
-
Police say theft at auto body shop may have left suspects injured
-
Toronto police say Dwayne Vidal, 31, shot dead on his way home from work
-
'Finally': All-female taxi service DriveHer ready to hit Toronto roads