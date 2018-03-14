Browns start fresh with flurry of trades, free agent deals
CLEVELAND — Following four trades and a flurry of free-agent deals, the Cleveland Browns are looking better.
Maybe even good enough to win a game next season.
On the day one-of-a-kind tackle Joe Thomas said goodbye after 11 stellar seasons, the Browns took the first steps without their perennial Pro Bowler, a player who might be replaced but never duplicated.
Hours after Thomas announced he's retiring, the Browns confirmed the acquisition of quarterback Tyrod Taylor, wide receiver Jarvis Landry and cornerback Damarious Randall in three separate deals pulled off by new general manager John Dorsey, who also shipped quarterback DeShone Kizer to Green Bay and defensive tackle Danny Shelton to New England.
Dorsey was equally aggressive in free agency, reaching contract agreements with seven players, including offensive tackles Chris Hubbard and Donald Stephenson, who can try to offset the loss of Thomas.
Despite getting Taylor, the Browns are expected to draft a quarterback No. 1 overall.
