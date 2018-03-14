Cardinals release star safety Tyrann Mathieu

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have released safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday after the two sides couldn't rework his contract.

Mathieu was due for $18.75 million of his contract to be guaranteed when the league year officially begins at 4 p.m. EDT. By cutting him, Arizona will save close to $5 million in cap space.

Mathieu became a star in the Arizona secondary after being selected in the third round of the 2013 draft following a troubled college career at LSU. He was an All-Pro in 2015, when he had five interceptions and 17 passes defenced .

But he also has been plagued by injuries and only last season did Mathieu appear in all 16 games.

"I've never made a secret that Tyrann has always had a special place in my heart and always will," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said. "While we all understand this a part of the business, that certainly doesn't make it any easier. We all wish Tyrann nothing but continued success in his career and beyond."

___