Clippers sign G Sean Kilpatrick to 2nd 10-day contract
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers have signed guard Sean Kilpatrick to a second 10-day contract.
He has played 15 minutes in two of the last four games since joining the team.
The 28-year-old guard has appeared in 41 games this season for the Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 4.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 9.8 minutes.
After his second 10-day deal, the Clippers will have to decide whether to keep Kilpatrick for the rest of the season or cut him.
