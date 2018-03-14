Cowboys offer 2nd-round tender at $2.9M to DE David Irving
A
A
Share via Email
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys have offered a second-round tender worth $2.9 million to defensive end David Irving.
The one-year offer on the opening day of free agency Wednesday means the Cowboys will get a second-round pick if another team signs Irving. Dallas can also match any offer.
Irving was suspended the first four games last season for violating the NFL's ban on performance enhancers and missed the last four with a concussion. In between, he had seven sacks in eight games, second on the team behind Pro Bowl selection DeMarcus Lawrence.
The Cowboys signed Irving off Kansas City's practice squad in 2015. The 24-year-old has 11 sacks over three seasons in Dallas.
___
More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Howling' winds hit Halifax hard as thousands lose power from latest winter storm
-
Alleged victim of Halifax rape by British sailors suing U.K. government
-
Police say theft at auto body shop may have left suspects injured
-
'Correct your child': Newmarket mother gets anonymous letter saying kids are too loud in backyard