De Leon 2nd Rays prospect to have Tommy John surgery
A
A
Share via Email
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Right-hander Jose De Leon has become the second Tampa Bay Rays' pitching prospect in less than a month to have Tommy John surgery.
De Leon's torn ulnar collateral ligament was repaired Tuesday by Dr. James Andrews, the team said Wednesday.
The 25-year-old made a pair of one-inning appearances in spring training this year, on Feb. 26 and March 3.
Right-hander Brent Honeywell, the MVP of last year's All-Star Futures Game, was hurt pitching batting practice on Feb. 22 and tweeted on Feb. 28 that he had undergone Tommy John surgery with Andrews.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police say theft at auto body shop may have left suspects injured
-
-
'Correct your child': Newmarket mother gets anonymous letter saying kids are too loud in backyard
-
Seventeen backed-up ambulances lead to 10-hour wait for patients at Halifax ER: Union