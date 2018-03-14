Eagles, linebacker Nigel Bradham agree on 5-year deal
The Philadelphia Eagles and linebacker Nigel Bradham have agreed on a five-year contract.
The deal announced a few hours before the league's new year starts Wednesday is reportedly worth $40 million. Bradham was a key member on
He became the quarterback on
Bradham was originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fourth round in the 2012 draft. He joined the Eagles in 2016.
