Extra innings to start with runner at 2nd base in minors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Extra innings throughout the minor leagues will start with a runner at second base.

In addition, a 15-second pitch clock when there are no runners on base will be implemented at Triple-A and Double-A, the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues said Wednesday. The timer will remain at 20 seconds with runners on base, the same as it has been since 2015.

New limits on mound visits without pitching changes also will be added, the minor league governing body said. The maximum will be six by managers, coaches or players at Triple-A, eight at Double-A and 10 at full-season Class A. There will not be any limits at short-season Class A or rookie leagues. An additional visit will be added for each extra inning. A team with no more remaining mound visits may ask the plate umpire for additional trips to deal with crossed-up pitch signals.

Limited by the players' association in changes at the big league level, Major League Baseball worked with the minor league governing body on the new rules.

A runner who starts an extra inning at second shall be counted as reaching on an error for purposes of determining earned runs, but no errors shall be charged.

